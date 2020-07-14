Motivation for the week: Work hard, sleep less

In this video by the Youtube channel Mulligan Brothers, speaker Idris Elba talks about working hard until you make it. He says, “I am not afraid to fall and I am not afraid to fall over.”

He talks about how when he first started his career as a DJ, he failed, and how he wasn’t great. “The first time ever I picked up the DJ decks, I was horrible,” says Elba. Now, when he looks back, he talks about how he is not afraid of feeling the failure because it actually propelled him to do better. Instead of spiralling down in fear, sadness and guilt, it works the opposite for him.

“I am a veteran at being able to look at an opportunity and go behind it,” says the actor. He also adds that this is a quality that did not come to him naturally, he had to work really hard towards building it. Not only that, he also mentions how important it is to keep your head down and work towards your goal. Explaining the statement, he says how he does 25 laps at one go when he chooses to keep his head down while swimming. “If I look up, I will be petered out in 15 laps,” Elba says.

Make sure when you are working towards your goals, you make it a conscious effort to never compare yourself with others because “that is a recipe for disaster.” Just like how mountain climbers often say, there’s no point looking behind when you have climbed 500 feet or 100 feet because you won’t know the top until you have reached there.

