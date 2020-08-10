Motivation for the week: Programming your mind for success

Carrie Green started her first business when she was only 20. In her TED talk, she explains the challenges she faced in controlling her negative and inhibiting thoughts, and how she overcame them to achieve success.

Green recounts how in the initial stages of opening her first online business, she was extremely motivated and excited. But as her business flourished, negative thoughts overtook her mind. She was overwhelmed with the feeling of self-doubt. She says, “People are missing out on incredible opportunities all the time because of what is going on their head, because they are making bad decisions based off a really bad frame of mind… and these wonderful ideas, and these incredible potentials stay locked up inside, and you never do anything with them.”

She reveals how Michael Gerber’s book The E-Myth helped bring her out of this rut. She says, “I realised that I had to figure out what it was that I wanted to achieve; why I wanted to achieve it; why it actually meant something to me.

ALSO READ | ‘You will never look like an influencer, no matter how hard you try’

“I had to figure out the kind of person that I needed to become, in order to make it happen. And then, I had to program my mind to make it happen. I had to program my mind for success.”

Green divulges that as soon as she took control of her thoughts, it became much more thrilling to set goals and then complete them.

“I realised if I could get my mind to be certain, I could make something happen, that somehow I would figure out a way, and I always have. Because success is no accident. Living an incredible life is no accident. You have to do it on purpose,” she says in conclusion.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd