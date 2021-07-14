‘Motivation is the key to affecting change in anything you do’: Brendan Clark

Youth speaker Brendan Clark believes “motivation is the key to affecting change in anything that you do”. In a TEDx Talk, Clark shares his philosophy and winning strategy.

“Motivation is the underlying factor, I believe, in everything we do on a daily basis. If you don’t have motivation in something that you do, then you really can’t achieve what it is that you want to achieve,” he says.

He underlines the challenge to finding motivation. “Everyone has motivation for things they’re passionate about, things that interest you, things that inspire you, and of course, you will have motivation if you play a sport, if you are in drama, if you are in a band, you will have motivation to accomplish that task. But the true test of finding motivation is if you can find it in something that doesn’t interest you.”

Clark asserts that people can find motivation by putting themselves in someone else’s shoes. “When you are questioning, ‘Why do I have to do this?’, ‘Why do I have to put in the time and effort?’, you can just look at what you are doing and say, ‘This helps this person’. And I have always found that appreciation that others have for the efforts that you put in, this is what motivates me, the fact that someone is going to appreciate what I did. So when the teacher gives you a paper or something to do, and you say, ‘This is stupid. I have better things to do. I’d much rather go outside and throw a football’; whatever it is, look at it and say, ‘This person is going to appreciate the work’. That’s always something that I think we need to go out and look at when we go out to tackle an issue.”

He concludes by emphasising the importance of motivation: “Motivation is so important in anything that you do, and without it, you really can’t accomplish what you want, but with it, you have the passion to affect change, the passion to make a difference and you really do have the passion to go out and change the way things are done and make a difference in anything that you want to do”.

