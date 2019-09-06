Love begins at home: Mother Teresa

Mother Teresa death anniversary: Mother Teresa’s immense empathy and love for the underprivileged and needy is known to all and she holds a special place in people’s hearts even today.

The Nobel Peace Prize recipient has time and again emphasised the importance of love and kindness and its power to shape society.

In her Nobel Prize Acceptance Speech in 1979, Mother Teresa said, “… Maybe there is somebody there in the family who is unwanted, who is unloved, uncared for, forgotten.”

She shared a moving story about a poor girl who she had picked up from the street and offered a piece of bread. “I could see in the face of the child that the child was hungry. God knows how many days that she had not eaten. So, I gave her a piece of bread and the little one started eating the bread crumb by crumb…I said to the child, ‘eat the bread’. And she looked at me and said, ‘I’m afraid to eat the bread because I’m afraid when it is finished, I will be hungry again. This is a reality,” she expressed.

“There is so much suffering, so much hatred, so much misery, and we with our prayer, with our sacrifice are beginning at home. Love begins at home, and it is not how much we do, but how much love we put in the action that we do,” she said.