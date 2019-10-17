Most of how life plays out is up to you: Sundar Pichai

In this motivational speech, Google CEO Sundar Pichai asks all aspiring entrepreneurs to “follow their dreams”. Pichai speaks about his personal journey, which began in India to leading one of the biggest technology companies in the world.

Pichai believes that in the real world, it is important to try out different things but ultimately “it’s the idea that matters”. It doesn’t matter where you come from because one single idea can revolutionise the world. Watch his talk for inspiration.

“A lot of times, when I was younger, people used to say, this person didn’t get into this college or something. But life is so different from that and so I think it is important to keep your hopes, keep your dreams and try to follow them. And I think most of how life plays out is up to you, and not up to what happens outside of you. I think it’s important to keep that in mind and take the long term view”, said Pichai.