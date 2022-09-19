scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 19, 2022

‘Sports teaches you to move on’: Mithali Raj

"I don't plan anything. I accept what life throws at me and try to do as best as I can," said the cricketer

"There were a lot of challenges and a lot of sacrifices were made by the people who invested their time to make me a cricketer," said cricketer Mithali Raj. (Photo: Mithali Raj/Facebook)

Cricketer Mithali Raj did not have it easy growing up. “There were a lot of challenges and a lot of sacrifices were made by the people who invested their time to make me a cricketer. My dad had to go to banks to ask for sponsorship deals,” she said.

Also Read |‘Sometimes things have to fall apart in order to come back together’: Patti Ashley

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

“All I know is, whenever there is a need for motivation or inspiration, I just have to look at these people because they have done all they could at a time when they could have easily turned their back on me,” she added.

According to her, sports teaches you to move on because every day is not going to be the same day. “Today even if I score a 100, tomorrow is going to be a new day. I have to start all over again,” she said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...Premium
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...
To curb use of chemical fertilisers, Govt to give nod to PM PRANAMPremium
To curb use of chemical fertilisers, Govt to give nod to PM PRANAM
Sanjay Gupta: ‘Organic demand in India for semiconductors … domesti...Premium
Sanjay Gupta: ‘Organic demand in India for semiconductors … domesti...
Gautam Gambhir at Idea Exchange: The first challenge for the MCD polls is...Premium
Gautam Gambhir at Idea Exchange: The first challenge for the MCD polls is...

“I don’t plan anything. I accept what life throws at me and try to do as best as I can. If it works out, I become happy, if it does not, I move on,” she stated.

Also Read |‘Your thoughts determine your frequency’: Sofia Khaledi

Speaking about young professionals, she said, “You have a lot of coaches and a lot of other professionals, but in today’s time it is important to guide youngsters to focus. Also, the pressure and expectations are so huge that sometimes they crumble. The young talent needs to be molded.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-09-2022 at 08:20:47 am
Next Story

In China, a factory is busy churning out UK flags

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Queen Elizabeth II: A look at how fans and artists have paid tribute to UK’s longest-serving monarch
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 19: Latest News
Advertisement