‘Sports teaches you to move on’: Mithali Raj

Cricketer Mithali Raj did not have it easy growing up. “There were a lot of challenges and a lot of sacrifices were made by the people who invested their time to make me a cricketer. My dad had to go to banks to ask for sponsorship deals,” she said.

“All I know is, whenever there is a need for motivation or inspiration, I just have to look at these people because they have done all they could at a time when they could have easily turned their back on me,” she added.

According to her, sports teaches you to move on because every day is not going to be the same day. “Today even if I score a 100, tomorrow is going to be a new day. I have to start all over again,” she said.

“I don’t plan anything. I accept what life throws at me and try to do as best as I can. If it works out, I become happy, if it does not, I move on,” she stated.

Speaking about young professionals, she said, “You have a lot of coaches and a lot of other professionals, but in today’s time it is important to guide youngsters to focus. Also, the pressure and expectations are so huge that sometimes they crumble. The young talent needs to be molded.”

