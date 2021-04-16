‘Mistakes don’t make you damaged, they make you clean’: Taylor Swift

Over the years, singer Taylor Swift has undergone a massive transformation. As evidenced in the documentary, Miss Americana, the actor has come to be more accepting of her own self while at the same time entreating others to the same. In a similar vein, the singer spoke extensively on the need to not compare one’s life with others.

“You’re seeing all these angles of your own life, and then you compare it to other people’s lives when you don’t see what they’re going through, you just see the good parts of what they’re going through, am I right?” she can be heard saying in the video, possibly at the end of a live performance.

“And so, I say to you, when you start to compare yourselves to other people, please change the channel in your mind to something else, because I think that when it comes to how we see ourselves, other people are really mean, but we’re really mean to ourselves and so it’s easy to get confused, and when you do get confused you start feeling like you’re not special, or you’re not different, or you have nothing important to say,” she continued.

She added, “We all feel like that sometimes, but what I want you to right now is, if there’s one thing you remember from tonight, remember what I’m about to say. You need to look into the mirror in the morning and not tell yourself that you’re not special, or you’re not good enough, you’re not pretty, or you’re not awesome.”

“Now, I want to tell you what you are. You are your own definition of beautiful and worthwhile, that’s what you are. You are someone who is wiser because you made mistakes, not damaged, wiser. You are somebody who could be at this moment, right now, sitting there, there, there, there, you are going through whatever you’re going through whatever in your life that’s stressing you out, or confusing you, or making you upset. But you got out of bed and put on an awesome outfit, and you came to a concert and now we’re all having the best time ever on a Wednesday night. You know it’s not about perfection; it’s about just getting on with things sometimes. Sometimes you just get credit for getting up and going on with things, and you don’t have to do it perfectly,” the Love Story singer said.

She concluded with a heartening comfort. “I think that we mistake our mistakes for damage, and we think other people judge us for them, but I want you to know the way that I see mistakes is, they don’t make you damaged, they make you clean.”