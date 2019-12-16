Follow Us:
Important to educate young girls: Miss World 2019 Toni-Ann Singh

In this inspiring video, Miss World 2019 Toni-Ann Singh speaks on the need of education.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 16, 2019 10:16:53 am

Miss World 2019 Toni-Ann Singh from Jamaica believes it is important to educate young girls. “Women are the life bird of our communities and it is so important to educate our young girls because they would give life to our future. And I really want that future to be bright,” said the 23-year-old in a video by Interlinc Communications.

She also spoke about the importance of menstrual health among women. “I am very passionate about menstrual health especially in our communities and female empowerment,” she said.

 

