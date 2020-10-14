Law is that pesky thing that often gets in the way of justice: Mindy Kaling on the need for fairness

She spoke on the idea of justice and representation. (Photo: Mindy Kaling/Instagram)

At Harvard Law School, Mindy Kaling spoke exhaustively on the idea of justice, the importance of representation while being her irreverent self. “I know what you’re probably thinking: Mindy Kaling, why did they ask her? She’s just a pretty Hollywood starlet. What does that quadruple threat know about the law? Sure, she seems really down to earth and pretty in a totally accessible way. And, yeah, she was on People magazine’s Most Beautiful People list this year — and also in 2008 — but what intelligent remarks could she possibly make about the law? She’s probably too busy doing shampoo commercials,” she said.

She continued, “I’m just really excited to be here. I am obsessed with justice. Actually, in my mind, law is that pesky thing that often gets in the way of justice. I believe in the Clint Eastwood School of the Law. An eye for an eye? I don’t think so. That solves nothing. You take my eye, I take your life, my friend, in a duel, Aaron Burr-style. I don’t want your stupid eye, for what? My eye collection? You’re dead. Duels are the first thing you learn when you enter my graduate program, the Harvard School of Vengeance.”

“I am an American of Indian origin whose parents were raised in India, met in Africa, and move to America, and now I am the star and creator of my own network television program. The continents travelled, the languages mastered, the standardized tests taken over and over again, and the cultures navigated are amazing even to me. My family’s dream about a future unfettered by limitations dependent only on “what you know” and not by “who you know” was possible only in America. Their romance with this country is more romantic than any romantic comedy I could ever write. And it’s all because they believed, as I do, about the concept of the inherent fairness that is alive in America. And that here, you could aspire and succeed. And that, my parents believed, their children could aspire and succeed to levels that could not have happened anywhere else in the world,” she continued impassionately.

