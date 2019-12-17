Your mindset is powerful: Sudha Murty

More than ifs and buts in life, it is the mindset that counts and makes things possible, feels renowned author Sudha Murty. In this inspiring snippet, Murty, who writes in Kannada and English, says, “If you are determined in your life, it is only the mindset that counts which is more important than questions like if I can do or cannot do.”

Emphasising how it is the mindset that makes all the difference, Infosys Foundation chairperson Murty added, “It is mindset that made you either come back to India or think the life in other country is beautiful. It is mindset ultimately.”

