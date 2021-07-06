‘My understanding of success is health and happiness’: Milind Soman

Actor, model and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman took to Instagram to share an insightful speech on the importance of health and family, and how both of these parameters define success truly.

Speaking at a convocation ceremony in Parul University, Soman said “health and family” are what most of us claim to consider successes, but rarely do anything about nurturing them or spending any time with and on them.

He told people to find their own meaning of success, saying that no matter what anyone says, “find the thing that gives you joy, and never let go of it”.

Take a look at his entire speech here:

A truly inspiring video from one of the most inspiring people in the country; don’t you agree?

