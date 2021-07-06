scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 06, 2021
‘My understanding of success is health and happiness’: Milind Soman

Speaking at a convocation ceremony in Parul University, the actor said health and family are definitions of success for some, but they rarely spend any time on them

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 6, 2021 8:15:37 am
Milind Soman life, milind soman fitness, milind soman motivation, life positive, milind soman life positive, milind soman instagram, indian express newsMilind Soman shared nuggets of wisdom with students of Parul University. (Photo: Instagram/@milindrunning)

Actor, model and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman took to Instagram to share an insightful speech on the importance of health and family, and how both of these parameters define success truly.

Speaking at a convocation ceremony in Parul University, Soman said “health and family” are what most of us claim to consider successes, but rarely do anything about nurturing them or spending any time with and on them.

He told people to find their own meaning of success, saying that no matter what anyone says, “find the thing that gives you joy, and never let go of it”.

Take a look at his entire speech here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning)

A truly inspiring video from one of the most inspiring people in the country; don’t you agree?

