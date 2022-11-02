Michiel Vandeweert’s inspiring story will motivate you to live your life to the fullest

Michiel started off his TEDx Talk by talking about his rare genetic disorder – Progeria due to which he is unable to grow taller, grow any hair, and ages faster than most people. “The average age of survival is 12. And I’m 19. So, as I like to put it, 7 years in overtime,” he said.

“Life with Progeria wasn’t always easy,” he continued, adding that he was bullied when he was younger. He then revealed that his sister Emma has Progeria, too. “Despite me and my sister’s disease, I look at the bright side of life. And try to live each day to its fullest,” he said.

Michiel shared the three things that keep him going:

*My family and friends. “They raised me in such a positive way. They always told me to experience as much as I could. Furthermore, I’m blessed with amazing friends,” he said.

*Challenges. One of those challenges is sports. “I used to play football but I had to quit. Fortunately, I came across snowboarding. Then go-karting. It gave me an amazing rush of adrenaline. But go-karting was a step towards an even bigger goal. Getting my driver’s license. I got my car, and I’ve been driving for two years now. It’s amazing,” the 19-year-old said.

*”Moments where I can talk about my life with Progeria,” he added. “Like this one. As such, I hope I can make a difference for my sister and the whole Progeria community.”

He revealed his intention of making a difference in society. “We all have a bad day now and then, and sometimes life can be unfair. But with a nice family, some great friends, and some exciting challenges, you can come a long way already. So don’t complain about the things you are not capable of. Show the world what you are capable of. Life’s short, make the most of it,” he said.

“And never forget to take your smartphone with you, so you can capture the beautiful moments. Just like this one,” he concluded, taking a photo.

