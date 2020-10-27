Trust yourselves to chart your own course and make your mark on the world: Michelle Obama

Speaking at Tuskegee University, Michelle Obama addressed at length the many issues which have plagued her over the years and the way she overcame those. For instance, even before Barack Obama was elected there were conjectures about the kind of First Lady she will be. It gave her plenty of sleepless nights but she kept her focus. “So throughout this journey, I have learned to block everything out and focus on my truth. I had to answer some basic questions for myself: Who am I? No, really, who am I? What do I care about?” she said. This is also the advice she had for the assembled batch.

“So, graduates, that’s what I want for all of you. I want you all to stay true to the most real, most sincere, most authentic parts of yourselves. I want you to ask those basic questions: Who do you want to be? What inspires you? How do you want to give back? And then I want you to take a deep breath and trust yourselves to chart your own course and make your mark on the world.”

She continued, “[N]o matter what path you choose, I want you to make sure it’s you choosing it, and not someone else. Because here’s the thing — the road ahead is not going to be easy. It never is, especially for folks like you and me.”

