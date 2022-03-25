‘The person with the biggest impact on your education is you’: Michelle Obama

Pursuing a formal education or any kind of technical training that will make you adept with necessary skills is considered as one of the key cornerstones towards having a successful life.

However, continuing to study despite numerous societal challenges that you may face, while juggling multiple jobs and household chores, is a sign of true resilience.

Michelle Obama emphatically believed in these ideals while she delivered a resounding speech to a sophomore class at Bell Multicultural High School in Washington, D.C. in 2013, as she stressed the importance of higher education.

Take a look at the impassioned and motivating speech here:

The former first lady emphasised that one alone is responsible for the way they deal with their challenges. “At the end of the day, no matter what the President does, no matter what your teachers and principals do, or whatever is going on in your home or in your neighbourhood, the person with the biggest impact on your education is you. It’s that simple. It is you, the student”, she said.

She went on to narrate her own upbringing and said, “Even though my parents didn’t have a lot of money, they never went to college themselves, they had an unwavering belief in the power of education. So they always pushed me and my brother to do whatever it took to succeed in school.”

Michelle encouraged students to never lose hope in their abilities and to derive power from negativity. She said, “Most importantly, when I encountered doubters, when people told me I wasn’t going to cut it, I didn’t let that stop me — in fact, I did the opposite. I used that negativity to fuel me, to keep me going. And at the end, I got into Princeton.”

She continued, “And of course, I struggled a little bit. I had to work hard, again, to find a base of friends and build a community of support for myself in this Ivy League University. I went to law school, became a lawyer, I’ve been a vice president for a hospital, I’ve been the head of a nonprofit organization and I am here today because I want you to know that my story can be your story.”

“The details might be a little different, but let me tell you, so many of the challenges and the triumphs will be just the same. You might be dreaming of becoming a doctor or a teacher; maybe a mechanic or a software designer. Or you might not know what you want to do right now – and that’s fine”, Michelle added.

She went on to say, “But no matter what path you choose, no matter what dreams you have, you have got to do whatever it takes to continue your education after high school – again, whether that’s going to community college, getting a technical certificate, or completing a training opportunity, or going off to a four-year college.”

“And once you’ve completed your education, you will have the foundation you need to build a successful life”, Michelle concluded.

