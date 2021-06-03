‘I am so, so proud of you’: Michelle Obama congratulates the pandemic batch of 2021 for graduating

Her words of wisdom will help many graduating students find hope in the pandemic. (Photo: Instagram/@michelleobama)

The former first lady of the United States Michelle Obama took a trip down the memory lane, posting a throwback picture from when she was a student herself. In the photograph, she is seen in her graduation outfit. Her powerfully-endearing post is an homage to students everywhere, especially those who graduated in the pandemic.

“From navigating virtual learning to finding new ways to develop relationships with teachers and classmates-while somehow submitting your assignments on time-you overcame so much this year with grace and humour,” Michelle writes, congratulating the class of 2021.

Her words shed some light on the challenges faced by graduates. Evoking nostalgia, she continues about her own journey, sharing details about how as a younger woman, she had had to adapt herself and embrace adulthood.

“I still remember all those questions I kept asking myself. Am I good enough? Am I smart enough? Can I do this? Over time, I proved to myself that the answer to all of these questions was ‘yes’.”

This academic year was bombarded with many challenges which pushed students to their limits. In spite of everything, however, they overcame difficulties and also kept one another safe, she writes. “After what we have seen this year, I know you will get through whatever life throws at you.”

This was a meaningful message for all of her young followers who look up to her, making them believe in their strength to fight tough situations with grace and efforts.

Michelle ends her post asking students to share photos of their graduation day using hashtags #DearGrad and #ReachHigher.

‘Reach Higher’ was her initiative aimed at inspiring every student in America to take charge of their higher education, during her time in the White House.

