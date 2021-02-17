Fear only exists in our thoughts of the future: Michael Jordan

Jordan dominated the sport like no one else. We wish him a happy birthday! (Photo: Instagram/@michaeljordan)

On the occasion of the birthday of one of the greatest basketball players in the world, Michael Jordan, we share this video, which has him talking about the fear of failure.

“Fear is not real. The only place fear can exist is in our thoughts of the future,” Jordan, who was born on February 17, 1963, says. “It is the product of our imagination. Causing us to fear things that do not at present and may not ever exist.”

The Brooklyn-born player goes on to talk about how “fear is a choice”.

“Give me 5000 dollars to get this thing off…. Who gave my five grand when I was at Michigan state doing my program? I didn’t get it, I had no budget but I didn’t need a budget. I had a dream. I didn’t need no help. The president never came and said to me, ‘We are going to help your program for this institution.’ The president never said and I never quit, I never gave up. Why? Because it wasn’t his dream in the first place… It was my dream, it was my goal.”

Michael Jordan came to be celebrated for his determination, his kindness and his dedication to his dream.

“I don’t expect you to believe in my dream like I believe in my dream. And the problem with you all is that you want someone else to support your dream, its yours.”

