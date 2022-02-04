‘I want to do things that’ll last longer than my physical body’: Michael B Jordan

Michael B. Jordan, one of the most respected actors in Hollywood, has been acting professionally since he was only 12 years old. As such, he has a substantial body of work in movies like Fantastic Four (2015), Creed (2015), Black Panther (2018), and is set to make his directorial debut in 2022 with Creed III.

Jordan’s inspiring career has also won him a loyal fan following who look up to the actor for inspiration and motivation.

In a video compilation by Evan Carmichael on Jordan’s rules to success, the actor says, “I always want to constantly grow. I never want to get to a point where I feel like I got to figure it out.”

“What’s at stake for me it’s, you know, my family, all the dreams that I had in my head that I want to see manifest. I want to leave a mark on this world, I want to do things that’s gonna last longer than my physical body will,” he added. In the video, Jordan also talks about using his work to “leave this world in a better place than it was when you came in.”

The Black Panther star further talks about the rough journey of working hard on yourself by saying that people “don’t see the time you put in by yourself, they don’t see the the lonely journey, they don’t see the moments where you’re sleeping in your car as long as you stay up all night and you’re studying these lines rehearsing, you know, and then you go into audition, you don’t get it but somehow, you still have faith and believe that you’re doing what you’re supposed to be doing.”

