What is the secret to becoming mentally strong? Find out

A TEDx video reveals the secret to becoming mentally strong through the experience of a woman who lost almost everything in life.

There are three kinds of destructive beliefs that make us less effective and rob us of our mental strength. The first is unhealthy beliefs about ourselves. While it’s okay to be sad when something bad happens, self-pity goes beyond that. It is when you magnify your misfortunes. When you think things like: ‘why do these things always happen to me? I shouldn’t have to deal with it’ — that is when your thinking keeps you stuck and focused on the problem.

The second destructive belief that robs you of your mental strength is unhealthy beliefs about others. We give away our power to others who we think can control us. When you say that you ‘have to’ work late, you give up your power. Yes, there will be consequences but it is still a choice.

The third destructive belief that holds us back is unhealthy beliefs about the world. We tend to think the world owes us something. We think if we work hard, success will fall into our laps like a cosmic reward. It only leads to disappointments.

You need to inculcate strong habits like practising gratitude and giving up on bad habits like resenting someone else’s success. Unhealthy beliefs mostly come about because we are uncomfortable with our feelings. We try to escape feeling sad, hurt or pain. The only way to deal with them is to go through them. Let yourself feel sad, and move on.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle