‘Mental strength is one of the most important factors for a successful career’: Roger Federer

Roger Federer is one of the most successful and inspiring sportsmen of our generation. The tennis player has won 20 men’s singles Grand Slam championships — the most in tennis history.

Since he started playing tennis at the age of eight, Federer has been meeting new milestones and setting benchmarks for tennis every year. And he believes that “mental toughness and mental strength was one of the most important key factors for a successful career, especially for the long term.”

In a YouTube video, Federer talks about being mentally fit and how his mindset has changed over the years. Even for him, the process of getting mentally strong was neither easy nor short. “I think I had a long process of getting my mental strength; took me, I’d say, almost three years to figure myself out on a court.”

He says he calls it the ‘fire and ice situation wherein “the fire is wanting to win, being excited after a good point, and the ice coolness of accepting losses, accepting bad shots, accepting the crowd, the tough circumstances, and I think I found the right balance after three years on tour.” However, he also admits that “I still get nervous, of course, sometimes I still don’t play very well, but I can trust myself and it’s been really interesting to see my evolution, I think.”

Federer’s advice on staying calm under pressure is “to see the positives in some tough moments, and when you’re on the tennis court you give it all you have and you know you believe in your team, you believe in your game plan, and you go for it. And sometimes, you can’t win them all. That’s what my parents always told me, but you can try your very best and that’s what you always should strive for.”

