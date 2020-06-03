What is the secret to becoming mentally strong? Find out here

If you have often felt envious of other people while going through your social media feed, it is time you get out of the “trap”, mentions licensed clinical social worker and psychotherapist Amy Morin in this inspiring TedTalk. Feeling sorry for oneself, harbouring unhealthy beliefs about others and the world are all sources of disappointments and poor mental health, she says. Recalling an incident from her own life, Morin explains how rather than holding on to a bad and sad memory, the way out could be taking back a “happy memory”.

“Through it all, I held the hope that someday, life could get better. In all of life’s curve balls, what I learnt is that the negative kind of thinking would hold me back. I knew I had to get as much mental strength as I could to get through one more loss. So, I sat down and wrote a list of all the things that mentally strong people don’t do. Give up your bad mental habits like resenting somebody else’ success to become mentally strong,” said the author who is known for her book 13 Things Mentally Strong People Don’t Do.

Drawing analogy between mental and physical strength, Morin said that one should accept that “life is not ultimately fair”.

“Mental strength is the same as physical strength. Much like you have to give up bad habits like junk food besides working out for physical strength, for mental strength, you need to practice gratitude while giving up bad habits. It starts by countering the unhealthy beliefs. Rather than escaping emotions, accept them. You are your own person and stop comparing yourself to others,” she remarked.

