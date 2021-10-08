‘Work hard and don’t be lazy’: Maya Rudolph

Speaking to Tulane Class of 2015, actor Maya Rudolph underlined the need to work hard. “From this day forward the world is filled with endless possibilities. You’re young, you’re in your twenties. This is a great day for all of you. Except for those of you leaving college with any student loan debt. I don’t know what to say to you. I’m sorry. I hope you win the lottery,” she said at the outset.

“But seriously, if I could give my 21 year old self the advice I’m giving you today and if I had a time machine, well first I would go back in time and invent the iPhone, cause I think I could make a ton of money. So if I must give any of you advice it would be Say Yes. Say Yes, And… and create your own destiny,” she added.

“Hold on to your old friends. Kiss your Mama. Admit what your dreams are. Don’t beat yourself up if you don’t know what you’re gonna do tomorrow. But work hard and don’t be lazy. And put away your damn phone once in a while. And be nice to jerks because we still don’t know the criteria for getting into heaven yet,” she further advised.

