‘Unbelievable is the stupidest word in the dictionary’: Matthew McConaughey

Actor Matthew McConaughey spoke at the University of Houston in his characteristic candour. Speaking on his life and the lessons he learnt from it, the actor stated, “Unbelievable is the stupidest word in the dictionary. Should never come out of our mouths. Think about it. To say, what an unbelievable play. It was an unbelievable book, an unbelievable film, an unbelievable act of courage. Really? It may be spectacular, it may be phenomenal, most excellent or outstanding. But unbelievable? Give others and yourself more credit. It just happened. You witnessed it. You just did it. Believe it. What about the other side of unbelievable? That side when we humans underperform or act out of our best character.”

He went on to ask what for the students defined success. “What success is to you? Is it more money? That’s fine. I got nothing against money. I don’t. Maybe it’s a healthy family. Maybe it’s a happy marriage. Maybe it’s to help others, to be famous, to be spiritually sound, to leave the world a little bit better place than you found it. Continue to ask yourself that question. Now, your answer may change over time and that’s fine,” he said before adding, “But do yourself this favour. Whatever your answer is, don’t choose anything that will jeopardise your soul.”

