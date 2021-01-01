Your education should never be over, even outside your work: Matt Damon

Speaking at MIT in 2016, actor Matt Damon broke all illusions. “You know the real danger for MIT graduates? It’s not getting “OK thanksed.” The real danger is all that smoke that’s been blown up your … graduation gowns about how freaking smart you are. Well, you are that freaking smart! But don’t believe the hype that’s thrown at you. You don’t have all the answers. And you shouldn’t. And that’s fine.”

He went on to tell them to have lesser inhibitions.”Not having an answer isn’t embarrassing. It’s an opportunity. Don’t be afraid to ask questions.I know so much less the second time I’m fake graduating than the first time.”

The other lesson is: “you’ve got to keep listening. The world wants to hear your ideas — good and bad. But today’s not the day you switch from “receive” to “transmit.” Once you do that, your education is over. And your education should never be over. Even outside your work, there are ways to keep challenging yourself. Listen to online lectures,” he said. And then went to share how he does the same. “I just retook a philosophy course online that I took at Harvard when I was nineteen.”

His parting words were full of hope. “I hope you’ll turn toward the problem of your choosing … Because you must.

I hope you’ll drop everything … Because you must And I hope you’ll solve it. Because you must.”

