‘Master seduction and you can achieve anything you desire in life’: Chen Lizra

As the Indian culture goes, acts of seduction are considerably looked down upon in society.

But imagine if seduction carried a positive connotation rooted in terms like art and power. Laureate, entrepreneur, dancer, and renowned author Chen Lizra shares the power of seduction in our everyday lives in her TEDx Talk.

Calling seduction “a valuable life skill”, Lizra says, “When we first hear the word seduction, a lot of misconceptions come into our mind. The word has been sexualised so much that we can’t even imagine it being a positive skill set. We typically associate seduction with something negative because we consider it a less acceptable form of influence.”

She sheds light on the role gender plays when it comes to seducing: “It’s not even a question that men are permitted a lot more freedom than women to seduce. And when we think of work and seduction, we merely end up sleeping with our bosses to get to the top of the ladder.”

She makes a remarkable comparison between seduction and money: “You know how some people say money is bad. But the money itself is not bad. It boils down to money giving you power, and power can be used for good or for bad. And that depends on who you are from the inside. Seduction is exactly the same.”

Lizra goes on to break the formula of seduction brimming with four elements: desire, confidence, body language, and arousal.

Elaborating the first one, she says, “Desire means knowing what you want and then having the willingness to go after it. It’s about knowing where the emotional buttons are and then triggering them.”

Placing self-image at the center of the second element, she states, “Strong self-confidence is essential for seduction. Without it, you can’t go after what you want. Our self-image is formed at a very young age and is deeply affected by our environment.”

Moving on to the third one, she explains, “Seduction also shows up in the tone of your voice — the kind of look you give, what you say, how you say it, and at times even adding a little bit of touch does the magic. Body language is a form of communication which helps you express what you want.”

Arousal is one of the most vital elements. “To effectively seduce someone there has to be an activation of the arousal, waking up the desire in them to give you what you want and luring it out,” she says.

“For seduction to really work its magic you have to give it your undivided attention in that moment, away from fears of getting rejected or hurt. This fearlessness of failure is a profoundly powerful capability that some of the most seductive people possess. They’ve developed a strong intuition of distinguishing between a clear rejection, and a no that could turn into a maybe,” she notes.

Urging people to unleash their “untapped power of seduction,” she continues, “Seduction is an art and the beauty of it comes from the heart. And like any art, it can definitely be taught. But to fully gain self-expression in it, you have to take the time to master it and make it your own.”

Believing that everyone hold the power to seduce, she concludes by saying, “Seduction leads to self-confidence, and self-confidence leads to success in all areas of your life. Master seduction and you can achieve anything you desire in life.”

