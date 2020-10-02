We love men, but they could never understand or embrace the essence of who I truly am: Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey's speech remains relevant till today. (Source: MC Box/YouTube)

At the Variety‘s Power of Women ceremony, singer Mariah Carey spoke extensively on the obstacles she had to brave and how far women have come in overcoming the misogyny in corporate houses. “I was 18 years old when I got my first record deal. A lot of powerful men controlled my career — what I wore, who I worked with, and every aspect of my overall image. Believe me, that can be very intimidating and confining to a young girl just getting started, trying to express herself artistically. It took a lot of hard work, inner strength, and belief in myself, but slowly I gained the courage to emerge from that stifling control by a group of men. We love men, but you know, they could never understand or embrace the essence of who I truly am,” she said.

She further added, “as a mother of two, a boy and girl, I realise my daughter’s going to have a different set of struggles than my son, and I’m doing my best to prepare her for that. So on behalf of her … I want to thank each woman in this room…and all the women who have come forward with their truths, their harrowing experiences, and above all their triumphs over the misogynistic society of corporate people that we deal with every day.”

ALSO READ | We refuse to believe that the bank of justice is bankrupt: Martin Luther King Jr

Addressing her fellow honourees, she concluded the speech with, “You guys are all a beacon of hope, and I stand here with you in sisterhood knowing we’ll continue supporting each other and keep fighting in tandem for equality for us all.”

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd