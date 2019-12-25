Everything that comes with life is a gift: Manisha Koirala

Manisha Koirala’s acting prowess and ethereal appearance pulled audience’s heartstrings in the early 90s. However, she had to face her fair share of ups and down, especially after being diagnosed with cancer, prompting her to hit the pause button. Perhaps it was this very introspection which gave Manisha new goals and motivated her to rise and shine through trying times.

In this candid TedX talk, she shares how she discovered the meaning of life and made the worst situation of her life into a narrative of triumph. “No matter how prepared we are, life will always throw challenges. There will always be a surprise, but we have a choice to either be consumed by it, become a victim and let that problem become larger than us or we can turn that problem into a platform, into a narrative of triumph,” she said.

However, what many may not know about this Nepalese beauty is her graceful strength that has enabled her rise to success in Bollywood and work in critically acclaimed movies with directors such as Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Subhash Ghai and Mani Ratnam.

