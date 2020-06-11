There is no better feeling than earning your own money: Mandira Bedi

Recollecting her journey in the entertainment industry, actor and fitness aficionado Mandira Bedi spoke on the power to keep looking out for opportunities, no matter what. “When I look back and think about my education, I am grateful because it holds me in good stead. If it was not for my education, for the wonderful opportunities I got, I would not have been financially independent. There is no better feeling than earning your own money and being able to support yourself,” she said at an event organised by Tamanna Makeup Studio.

Stressing on why it is important to become independent, she expressed, “It is a beautiful, liberating and powerful place to be for every healthy relationship as well. This is one thing that is really important. Don’t wait for somebody to come and fulfill your dream. Don’t wait for somebody to push you and help you rise. Be your own hero.”

