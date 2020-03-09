‘Why can’t I be a flamboyant, elegant boy? Why do I need to be tough?’: Male belly dancer Eshan Hilal

Gender stereotypes are so deeply entrenched in society that people tend to accept it as a norm. Highlighting the need to break away from gender bias, Eshan Hilal, who is touted to be India’s first male belly dancer, recalled his journey in this inspiring Tedx Talk.

“I remember an incident when I was 10 years old. I was dancing at my aunt’s place when suddenly my grandmother came and saw me dancing. She addressed me and said, ‘Have you ever seen a prostitute dance?’ I was shocked. While I didn’t understand the meaning at that point of time, I realised that there was something wrong with what was being said,” he remarked.

While acknowledging that we live in a gender-biased society where patriarchy thrives, Hilal pointed out, “One should not be judged on the basis of their clothing or colour choices. Why can’t I be a flamboyant, elegant boy? Why do I need to be rough and tough?”

