Malavika Varadan: How to make good conversation with anyone

Have you ever been nervous about having conversations with people? This video is for you. Malavika Varadan, an RJ extraordinaire, is known to have made a name for herself in the radio industry. In this video, she breaks down seven ways to make a conversation with anyone.

“With every conversation we build new links,” she says. “A conversation is an adventure. A conversation opens a door. It can make war or peace. And conversations define who we are as the human race,” she adds.

1.) The first word — floodgates. Once you’ve said the first word, everything else just flows. Keep it simple — a ‘hi’, a ‘hey’ or a ‘hello’.

2.) Skip the small talk. Ask a really personal question, and don’t be afraid. You’ll be surprised how much people are willing to share if you just ask.

3.) Find the ‘me toos’. Nothing kills a conversation like a negative. Make an effort to find the one thing you and that person has in common, because suddenly you’re both on the same side of something.

4.) Pay a unique compliment. Be generous. And go out and give someone a nice, full compliment. Try and construct a compliment that’s unique and genuine. You don’t have to lie though.

5.) Ask for an opinion. Everyone wants to be heard, and validated. You’d be surprised how much you’ll be able to learn about a person by just by asking for their opinion about something generic. Don’t ask about something really complex or difficult.

6.) Be present. When someone’s trying to communicate with you, be wholeheartedly there for that conversation. Make eye contact.

7.) Remember the little details about a person. Remember someone’s name and say it back to them. Remember all the other details as well. The things they like, places they’ve been to. Be genuinely interested.

Malavika ends the talk by saying, “We are not abridged versions. We are entire human stories, we deserve more from each other.”

