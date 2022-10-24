Having a bad day? Here is what you can do to make it good

It is rightly said that life can never be a straight line. While it can be extremely beautiful at times, it does have its fair share of troubles. Well, some days just smell like roses others can prick you like thorns. As such, we can either stay where we are and complain or we can work towards making such days happy and worth living.

Actor turned travel blogger, Shenaz Treasury believes the same. The blogger is a happy-go-lucky person, but she, too, has her ups and downs. However, she knows how to turn them into happy and fun days. Spilling the secret, she took to Instagram to share some tips for making your bad day turn into a good one.

“For me, it’s – going underwater – river/ocean/swimming pool, a good talk with family/close friend (can be a video call too for people far from their families ) and journaling my feelings,” she captioned the post.

Here are the tips she listed!

*Be your own cheerleader

*Journal your feelings

*Eat healthy

*Be in nature

*Tell someone you live them

*Look at pretty things

*Compliment yourself

*Have some chai

*Celebrate things that are working in life

Do try it?

