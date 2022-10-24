scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 24, 2022

Having a bad day? Here is what you can do to make it good

Shenaz Treasury shares some tips for turning a bad day turn into a good one

life positiveShenaz Treasury is a popular travel blogger (Source: Shenaz Treasury/ Instagram)

It is rightly said that life can never be a straight line. While it can be extremely beautiful at times, it does have its fair share of troubles. Well, some days just smell like roses others can prick you like thorns. As such, we can either stay where we are and complain or we can work towards making such days happy and worth living. 

Actor turned travel blogger, Shenaz Treasury believes the same. The blogger is a happy-go-lucky person, but she, too, has her ups and downs. However, she knows how to turn them into happy and fun days. Spilling the secret, she took to Instagram to share some tips for making your bad day turn into a good one. 

“For me, it’s – going underwater – river/ocean/swimming pool, a good talk with family/close friend (can be a video call too for people far from their families ) and journaling my feelings,” she captioned the post. 

Also Read | |How do you create the mindset of a champion?

Here are the tips she listed!

*Be your own cheerleader

*Journal your feelings

*Eat healthy

*Be in nature

*Tell someone you live them

*Look at pretty things

*Compliment yourself

*Have some chai

*Celebrate things that are working in life

Do try it?

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Collegemates turned neighbours, slew of cases and a tiffin box blastPremium
Collegemates turned neighbours, slew of cases and a tiffin box blast
Online betting ads pop up across social media platforms, MeitY could inte...Premium
Online betting ads pop up across social media platforms, MeitY could inte...
Takeaways from Xi’s CongressPremium
Takeaways from Xi’s Congress
Amish at Idea Exchange: History is a child saying my truth is the truth. ...Premium
Amish at Idea Exchange: History is a child saying my truth is the truth. ...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-10-2022 at 08:20:49 am
Next Story

While You Were Asleep: Rory McIlroy wins CJ Cup, Oshimen wins it for Napoli vs Roma, Barcelona thump Athletic Bilbao

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Malaika Arora, Malaika Arora birthday, Malaika Arora picture gallery, Malaika Arora fashion, Indian Express gallery
Happy birthday, Malaika Arora: A look at the actor’s most striking sartorial picks
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 24: Latest News
Advertisement