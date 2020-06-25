‘Make a commitment to be happy, it’s the little things in life that count’

How do we ensure we are feeling happy? Happiness is a commitment, says narrator Les Brown in a motivational speech.

“Find little things just to get tickled about and laugh. Find ways to be happy in the moment,” the narrator explains in a video posted by the Youtube channel The Outcome.

We cannot wait for things to happen to feel happy; one has to be happy in the present moment. “Make a commitment to be happy because life now has new meaning for you. Just enjoying the sunset. Or just looking at life, looking at nature, going for a walk, it’s the little things in life that count,” he further says.

Read| There is one relationship you have to maintain — the one with yourself: Will Smith

In order to be happy, we need to get rid of any form of toxicity in our lives. “…it takes a lot of energy to reach your goal. It takes a lot of emotional mental and spiritual energy to reach your goal…there are two kinds of relationships. Sid Simon talks about this. Nourishing relationships and toxic relationships. Nourishing relationships are the relationships that inspire you, they motivate you, they bring the best out of you. Toxic relationships are relationships with people that always criticise you. All they can do is find fault. All they can do is just exploit your weaknesses. All they can do is remind you of the mistakes that you’ve made in the past. These people are bad for your health. Toxic people can run your blood pressure up,” the narrator adds.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd