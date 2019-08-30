I was good enough, I made the cut, but I wasn’t going anywhere: Maisie Williams

Maisie Williams does not need an introduction; she is a star. Yet, she walks on to the stage — one hesitant step followed by another — thinking out loud if she’s even qualified to present a Tedx Talk, her first ever.

“Some you may know me as an actress. Some of you may know me for my really average tweets. And some of you may be finding out who I am for the first time right now,” Williams begins her speech with this huge understatement.

“Whether you knew me before or not, you’re probably wondering what I am going to talk to you about today. And I would be lying if I said it didn’t take me one or two sleepless nights, trying to figure that out, too,” says the breakout star of the immensely-popular, now-concluded HBO series Game of Thrones.

Williams — the youngest of four siblings — goes on to share details of her childhood, her modest and benign upbringing, her undying love for dancing, and events leading up to her accession to the fictional world of Game of Thrones.

“I knew that I would do auditions for films and maybe become an actor, but I still had big dreams of becoming a professional dancer,” she says. “Do actresses have teeth like mine? Because, if they do, I’m yet to watch any of their movies,” she remarks, self-deprecatingly.

“I harnessed all of my insecurities and self-doubt. And let it flow through the words that came out of my mouth. I was cheeky, I was loud, I was angry. And for this, I was perfect,” Williams says of her Game of Thrones audition.

Speaking about her endeavour ‘Daisie’ — a social-media app, aimed at helping creative people collaborate, she says, “Everyone I spoke to thought I was mad… But, the key to success within creative industries is collaborating.”

“Talent will carry you so much further than your 15 minutes of fame. I am an Emmy-nominated actress, an entrepreneur and an activist, and yet I have no formal qualifications to my name… Trust that you are good enough. If there’s one thing that I’ve learned, it’s that there’s truly a place for everyone,” Williams says while concluding her speech.