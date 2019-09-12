Luck is when an opportunity comes along and you’re prepared for it, says Denzel Washington

It’s often said that some people get lucky in life or just by sheer good luck they land at the right place at the right time. However, Denzel Washington, delivering a motivational speech at a college event, said that just being lucky won’t help you succeed in life. Luck is nothing but being prepared when opportunities knock at your door, he believes.

The American actor, director and producer has received three Golden Globe awards, a Tony Award, and two Academy Awards: Best Supporting Actor for the historical war drama film Glory and Best Actor for his role as a corrupt cop in the crime thriller Training Day.

“Don’t just aspire to make a living, aspire to make a difference. You pray for rain, you gotta deal with the mud too. That’s a part of it. I say luck is when an opportunity comes along and you’re prepared for it. I’d be more frightened by not using whatever abilities I’d been given. I’d be more frightened by procrastination and laziness,” he said.