‘Every cell in your body responds to every single thought you think’: Louise Hay

American motivational author and the founder of Hay house Louise Hay says thoughts control your body and there is power in every thought you have.

“The universe takes your thoughts and words very literally and gives you what you say you want. Every thought you think counts so don’t waste your precious thoughts, every positive thought brings good into your life, every negative thought pushes good away, it keeps it just out of your reach,” she says.

According to her, “when you feel terrible, no good can come into your life”. She goes on to say, “The more you talk about the problems, the more you anchor it in place, don’t blame others for your problems, it’s just another waste of time.”

“We are all under the law of our own consciousness, our own thoughts and only we attract specific experiences to us by the way we think. When you change your thinking process, everything in your life will change, you will be amazed and delighted to see how people, places, things and circumstances can change. Blame is just negative affirmation and you do not want to waste your precious thought on it, instead learn to turn your negative affirmation around into a positive one.”

She suggests, “When you catch a negative thought, just think to yourself, ‘This is an old thought I no longer choose to think that way’. Then find a positive thought to substitute for it as quickly as you can.”

“Every cell within your body responds to every single thought you think and every word you speak. You and only you have the ability to customise your own life cycle, so change your thinking now and get going, you are here for very important reason and all you need is available to you,” she concludes.

