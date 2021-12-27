Dealing with loneliness: ‘Talk to as many people as you can’

In the present day and age of hyper-connectivity, getting in touch with people is now easier than ever. While the world keeps making leaps and bounds in technological advancements, life in urban spaces can often get quite lonely.

With hectic work schedules, erratic sleep patterns, lockdowns and work-from-home, having meaningful, real-life conversations are getting increasingly difficult. How do you help yourself from loneliness? Olivia Remes, creator and host of The Cambridge Talk Show, a weekly radio show focusing on lifestyle matters and mental health, shared an inspiring TEDx talk to help cope. Check it out here:

She explained how in the current times, it’s easy to get caught up with life and lose touch with friends and loved ones. ”I’m sure you would agree that this is so interesting that loneliness can physically harm you. The problem is that more and more people are lonely today, in fact it’s almost 1 in 3 people. You’d think that with social media, smartphones and facetiming that allow us to get in touch with one another instantly that we’d feel more connected. But actually, the opposite is true: we’re lonelier than ever, more depressed and anxious than ever and people are turning to therapy and antidepressants to cope.”

She suggested talking to new people to help combat loneliness. ”The first strategy to get rid of loneliness is to start talking with as many people as you can.”

She recognised that this advice is easier said than done but she recommended starting small, and incorporating small conversations with new people in your regular day-to-day life.

Her next suggestion was to form meaningful relationships with people by engaging in honest conversations. ”If you want to take your interactions to a whole new level and create connections that are real with people then you have to share about yourself and open up tell stories about yourself.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!