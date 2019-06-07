‘Live your life with integrity’: Ellen DeGeneres

In this motivational video, American actor and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres speaks about how the definition of success keeps changing as an individual grows older.

Advertising

“I thought when I grow up, I want to be famous, but my idea of success is different today. As you grow older, you realise that the definition of success changes. For me, the most important thing is to live your life with integrity and not to give in to peer pressure and be something you are not,” she explains.

She adds, “To live your life as a honest and compassionate person, follow your passion and stay true to yourself. Never compromise on someone else’s path.”