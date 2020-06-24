We want to achieve a lot of things but sometimes are trapped in a sense of inadequacy. We feel we do not have it in us to achieve that particular thing we desire. In an inspiring speech, motivational speakers Walter Bond, Logan Taylor and Eric Thomas emphasise that each one of us have what it takes to achieve a goal.

“I want you to stop limiting your beliefs. Limiting your beliefs is stunting your growth,” says the narrator in the video posted by MotivationHub’s YouTube channel.

Most successful women and men have one thing in common–they follow a routine. “In order for you to believe in yourself, in order for you to get to another level in life, you need to understand that…winners do not make excuses on why they cannot get something accomplished. Winners stay consistent,” the narrator adds.

“Next time you get an opportunity, you have got to be ready because we are turning dreams into reality. Let us make it happen because you are smart enough…but you have got to get out of your comfort zone. You have got to do something you have never done before,” he stresses.

