‘Young people are the leaders and beacons of light this world needs’: Lilly Singh

Lilly Singh, a Canadian-Indian YouTuber is well-known for her comic timing, sharp wit and strong takes on South Asian art empowerment. She initially started her career with a few thousand followers, which then turned into millions who tuned in to watch her crack desi jokes and address social concerns.

Lilly, who was recently a speaker at the ongoing Jaipur Literary Festival 2022, was invited to the United Nations Youth 2030 conference, where she made a resounding speech on the importance of encouraging young people and how they are the “leaders and beacons of light this world needs.”

If you are a young person or just young-at-heart, take a look at this inspirational video:

She empathetically began by saying, “I’m united with all of you to help create a world where every young person is empowered. Where every young person is educated and where every young person is skilled and prepared to fulfil their full potential.”

She continued, “I found my platform using a technology that didn’t exist 13 years ago called YouTube, and that’s why my parents don’t know what I do for a living. But when technology is moving and changing so fast the world has to keep up so that all young people have access no matter where they live or what their circumstances are.”

Acknowledging her privilege, she said, ”Getting to where I am today and achieving this level of success was not easy, but when I compared myself to the circumstances of what the majority of young people face, when we give skills and education to young people they become the leaders and beacons of light this world needs.”

“If we want to solve any problem from conflict to disease, to climate change, we have to start with young people and acknowledge the huge impact they have in their communities, in their countries and in the world,” Lilly said.

She concluded by saying, “When you empower young people, you’re not just giving them a chance to change their own life, you’re also giving them a chance to change the lives of so many other people.”

