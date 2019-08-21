‘I can be heartbroken but not down in the dumps’: Lilly Singh on failures and depression

Canadian YouTuber Lilly Singh, also known as Superwoman till very recently, has a staggering following on social media. She makes people laugh as well as inspires them, but in this video she highlights the importance of being sad and chanelling that into something productive. She also speaks openly about being depressed, and how she refused to stay in a dark room after a while, how she pushed open the doors, answered phone calls from friends.

“We are all going to get heartbroken over and over again”, but what matters is, “how one thinks about those moments in that moment,” she says. “I allow myself to be heartbroken but not be down in the dumps,” she remarks and recollects how she analyses her feelings, trying to understand what she could have done differently if there were different expectations she could have harboured.

She talks extensively about sacrifices, but yet refuses to elevate it. She believes one needs to sacrifice something to achieve what they aim for. She sleeps less, she admits, though she loves to nap. But she does not mind sacrificing that for what has to be achieved. “It’s a small price to pay,” she comments.