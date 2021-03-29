‘We are all imperfectly beautiful’: Lili Reinhart

"It's unrealistic to think that your body or my body will ever look like anyone else's." (Photo: Variety.com)

At the Glamour 2018 Women of the Year Summit, actress Lili Reinhart spoke of the toxic culture regarding body image and body shaming. She spoke about how she empowered herself to accept and be the way she is, without struggling to be of a particular shape or size.

“I started to purge myself of content that made me feel less beautiful on a daily basis. I unfollowed the accounts on Instagram that made me question the shapes and curves of my own body. I also started living a more active lifestyle ’cause I wanted to feel more healthy on the inside”. She encouraged people, especially women, to look past the criticism of society and love themselves.

“From a young age, we are unknowingly being trained by magazines, marketing and all forms of media into thinking that having cellulite, or not wearing makeup is worthy of being publicly shamed… We are told to be insecure about certain things. We are conditioned to feel ashamed or embarrassed about certain parts of ourselves,” Reinhart said, mentioning how the society won’t change easily and that it isn’t possible to depend on outside marketing sources for this either. She added that the best way is to change it ourselves by “showing what’s real with no filters and certainly with no shame”.

“You can be naturally beautiful with acne, or scars, cellulite or curves. So, let’s celebrate each other and ourselves, as we are, as we will be and as we were meant to be. Unique, imperfect, beautiful and so incredibly powerful.”

