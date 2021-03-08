The four most important mantras to find success in life

Listen to one of his most inspiring and important talks ever.

“We should know how to handle — not only how to handle success, how to handle the failures,” the great, late Indian politician and scientist APJ Abdul Kalam begins this speech.

He explains that one has to face numerous challenges in every aspect of life. And so, instead of making the problem their captain, one must become the captain themselves to defeat all odds and be successful.

“Those who dare to imagine the impossible are the ones who break all the human limitations… By breaking the limits of their imagination, they change the world,” says the Padma Bhushan (1981), Padma Vibhusan (1990), and Bharat Ratna (1997) recipient in this old video.

He says “in every field of human endeavour, whether science, medicine, sports, art and technology, the names of the people who imagined the impossible are engraved in our history”. He beautifully elaborates by citing examples of luminaries like CV Raman, Isaac Newton, Albert Einstein, and Chandrasekar.

To become an inventor, one must have a creative mind that is constantly working and imagining the outcome.

The former President of India, professor, aerospace engineer shares the four mantras to succeed in life: “I will have great aim; I will continuously acquire knowledge; I will do hard work; and I will persevere and succeed”.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle