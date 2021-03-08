scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, March 08, 2021
Latest news

The four most important mantras to find success in life

"Those who dare to imagine the impossible are the ones who break all the human limitations," says APJ Abdul Kalam in this video

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 8, 2021 8:15:23 am
APJ Abdul Kalam, APJ Abdul Kalam motivational speech, APJ Abdul Kalam old videos, APJ Abdul Kalam mantra on success, life positive, indian express newsListen to one of his most inspiring and important talks ever.

“We should know how to handle — not only how to handle success, how to handle the failures,” the great, late Indian politician and scientist APJ Abdul Kalam begins this speech.  

He explains that one has to face numerous challenges in every aspect of life. And so, instead of making the problem their captain, one must become the captain themselves to defeat all odds and be successful. 

“Those who dare to imagine the impossible are the ones who break all the human limitations… By breaking the limits of their imagination, they change the world,” says the Padma Bhushan (1981), Padma Vibhusan (1990), and Bharat Ratna (1997) recipient in this old video.  

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

He says “in every field of human endeavour, whether science, medicine, sports, art and technology, the names of the people who imagined the impossible are engraved in our history”. He beautifully elaborates by citing examples of luminaries like CV Raman, Isaac Newton, Albert Einstein, and Chandrasekar.

To become an inventor, one must have a creative mind that is constantly working and imagining the outcome. 

The former President of India, professor, aerospace engineer shares the four mantras to succeed in life: “I will have great aim; I will continuously acquire knowledge; I will do hard work; and I will persevere and succeed”.  

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

janhvi kapoor, shraddha kapoor photos, aditi rao hydari latest photos, fashion hits and misses indian express
From Hina Khan to Janhvi Kapoor: Fashion hits and misses of the week (Mar 1- Mar 7)

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 08: Latest News

Advertisement