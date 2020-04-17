The thing you are most scared of is exactly what you should do: Chris Evans

When it comes to anxiety, depression and other mental health conditions, there is no difference between a celebrity and a regular person, in terms of affliction. Everyone goes through it in their own way; some need more help than others. In this video, Hollywood A-lister Chris Evans aka Captain America, talks about — among other things — his own struggles with mental health, especially anxiety. So, if you think you alone are going through it, remember that you are not. You just need to find the courage to reach out to someone and seek help.

The interviewer asks Evans what advice he would give to his 12-year-old self, to which he replies, “It sounds oversimplified, but it’s profound; I’d say ‘shh'”.

ALSO READ | Want some positivity in life? Listen to these three centenarians

“It’s been a big thing for me, ‘shh’,” he continues. “It’s so funny how noisy my brain is. Everyone’s brain is noisy, it’s what it does, it makes thoughts. The problem is, I think in most of our lives the root of suffering is following that brain noise and listening to it and actually identifying with it as if it’s who you are. That’s just the noise your brain makes, you know, and more often than not, it probably doesn’t have much to say that’s going to help you,” he says.

Evans had turned down the role of Captain America several times before he finally took it up. The role went on to change the course of his career in many ways. Looking back, he says, he thought of it as a big commitment. He even went to therapy and spoke to his therapist about his reluctance to take up the role. “I do struggle with anxiety about certain things — press and things like that, and all those things were tied into Marvel responsibilities. And it kind of started to shift on me, it started to feel like maybe the thing you’re most scared of is exactly what you should do… And it just started to make sense to me that way. And I said, ‘Let’s go for it’,” he says.

ALSO READ | Are you motivated to only do the things that are easy?

The actor says it is not about quitting, and neither is it about giving up. “It’s not washing your hands at the thought. It is rising above it. It is operating on a separate plane”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd