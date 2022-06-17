‘You have to have faith in yourself, in whatever you want to do’: Rajkummar Rao

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao talks about his career in acting and the challenges you have to face to become an actor in this video. He starts by talking about his interest in Taekwondo, dance and acting. He says he started enjoying doing different things apart from studies.

According to Rajkummar, he was influenced by movies like ‘Agneepath‘.

“It was great, just to be here and to start living your dream. And that you are really close to your dreams to become this film actor, you always wanted to be,” he says.

The actor adds, “You have to have faith in yourself, you have to have faith in whatever that you want to do, of course there will be times, there will be people around you who might tell you to do things otherwise, other way or do something else altogether, but do not listen to them, just do not give up.”

He elaborates, “Just be as crazy about whatever you want to do in life and just give it whatever you have, it will turn out to be well.”

“Whatever you are doing in life, you have to learn, you have to practise, you have to try and grow every day, only than you will be successful in your life. You can’t just take it easy,” he concludes.

