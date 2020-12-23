Learn to deal with challenges before they take over your life

The ghost of challenges can scare you only until you decide to stop and face it. (Source: Pixabay)

In one of his motivational speeches, author Josh Shipp talked about his life’s challenging journey, which was “determined by this one unfortunate situation”. Shipp spoke about the decision to face the ghosts that haunted him.

“My biological mom was 17 and she got pregnant with me. On the day I was born, my mother left me at the hospital,” he shared, adding this was the one unfortunate situation that determined his life.

“Everyone has, had and will face challenges, things that are unfortunate. Sometimes things that we idiotically cause to ourselves, sometimes things completely out of our control that people cause to us. By the time I was eight, I had lived in a dozen different foster homes. As an eight-year-old, I made the decision that I hate myself and I hate my life. I realised that I can’t trust anyone and can’t let anyone in,” said the American TV personality.

“I was bullied at school because of my weight… I was told that I am a stupid, fat, pathetic, punk foster kid… Those words haunted me.”

“What you do not talk out, you act out. If you don’t deal with it, it will deal with you. It was like the stupid ghost in Mario Brothers game. It is just like the ghost in your mind that would chase you and haunt you until you turned around and faced him. Only then would he stop. You have to have the courage to turn around and face the ghost of challenges, no matter how terrified you are,” Shipp suggested.

