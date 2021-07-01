Say yes to more opportunities, say yes to being more present

Most of you turn to your phones when you wake up, and not to a good sunrise. This starts your day off in a way that is likely to leave you in a dark room of stress and anxiety. Scrolling down your social media, looking for a new follower, comparing your life with the best version of others and bringing so many negative thoughts on starting a new day are some common issues that are more likely to be seen during this pandemic.

“Every day seems to be the same pessimistic outlook, the same routine that seems dread when I woke up in the morning, I knew something needed to be changed,” says Andrew Rampulla in a TEDx Talk. This awakening thought made a lot of changes in his life and he was pretty sure of dealing with this decision of avoiding and reducing the use of social media.

“I decided to say yes to break the loop, yes to opening new opportunities, yes to being more present, yes to filling my life with positivity,” Rampulla says. He began his journey by giving up social media for a month; the first two days were a bit rough for him. “It felt like a breakup but the following week was a borderline revolutionary.”

From the very next day, Rampulla started to notice everything that his phone took away from him. He started to have a conversation with his family, went out with them. He also noticed the beautiful sunset and the birds chirping outside, he enjoyed the real nature. He also mentioned the free time he got to spend on things that he enjoyed doing. “My relationship started to grow stronger, I felt more connected to my friends.”

