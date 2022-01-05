‘To be truly successful is to be happy and at peace with myself:’ Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is among the celebrities who opened up about her battle with depression in 2015, normalising the conversation around mental health. Not only does she inspire people with her relentless dedication to work and stellar onscreen performances, but also with her candidness.

And when it comes to her work, Deepika has ascended the success ladder through hard work and commitment while also battling depression. She has always been vocal about how her ethics as an athlete helped her stay disciplined and focused, even during the toughest times.

In multiple interviews over the years, the actor has shared some rules she believes in, that have led her to success. Some of them are to believe in yourself, working hard, staying hungry, being your own individual, willing to commit, doing what you love, being prepared to make sacrifices, challenging yourself and defining your success for yourself.

In an interview at the Jio MAMI 17th Mumbai Film Festival, she talked about being patient and believing in oneself. “I don’t give up easily. I keep the faith, I never give up. The minute you tell me that I can’t do something, I work that much harder to prove, not to people but to myself, that I can do it. It can be anything”, she said.

In another interview, the actor said, “I do what I do, I do what I love. The money happens to come. It means nothing, you know? I know so many people, and my own experiences — you can have everything in the world, but if you’re not happy, you can do nothing with it. So for me, if it’s there, it’s there. If it’s not there, it’s not there. It doesn’t matter; quality time with my family, going on family vacations, spending time with them, cooking a meal in my kitchen, spending time with friends, being creatively satisfied with a film or a part, being challenged in that sense, going up on the state, receiving an award — these are the things I really, really value.”

She also said, “I really don’t know what success means but I think, for me, to be truly successful is to be at peace with myself and to be happy with every day. I think depression has taught me how fragile my life is or how fragile all lives are and it’s made me value people and emotions and feelings. So for me, it’s not the materialistic things, it’s not the numbers, because there is always more.”

