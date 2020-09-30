Real change has started with you: Beyoncé tells college graduates

Beyoncé spoke on the need for change and the onus that we carry to bring it forth. (Source: AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

In the middle of the pandemic, an initiative called ‘Dear Class Of 2020’ was started, wherein world leaders and artistes came together to virtually-celebrate graduates and their families. In one such instance, singer Beyoncé participated and gave an impassioned speech. She said: “Thank you, President Obama and Mrs Obama for including me in this very special day and congratulations to the class of 2020. You have arrived here in the middle of a global crisis, a racial pandemic and worldwide expression of outrage at the senseless killing of yet another unarmed black human being. And you still made it. We’re so proud of you. Thank you for using your collective voice and letting the world know that black lives matter.”

She then continued, “The killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and so many others have left us all broken. Real change has started with you — this new generation of high school and college graduates, who we celebrate today. I did not get to experience college like some of you or the campus parties that left you struggling the next day in class. Although that could have been fun. But my parents did teach me the value of education, how to be authentic in my actions and how to celebrate individuality and the importance of investing in myself.”

