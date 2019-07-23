Essential life lessons that one can learn from the original The Lion King

Who can forget Hakuna Matata! (Live worry-free)? One of the often quoted phrase from the 1994-classic The Lion King, the film continues to be an inspiration for one and all even after 25 years. As the iconic Disney film’s remake continues to roar at the cinemas, here are some of the best life lessons compiled in this YoursWisely video that the original animated classic taught us.

Advertising

ALSO READ: The only thing you can be best at is developing your own self: Natalie Portman

Good and bad things are part and parcel of life. To overcome bad things, its important to deal with them head-on and take it as an experience. That learning happens when one is prepared to deal with the worst and best in life.

ALSO READ: Good Morning Wishes Images, Messages, Quotes, HD Wallpapers, Pics, SMS, Greetings, Shayari, Pictures

Another pertinent life lesson that the classic teaches us is that “we are all connected”. “When we die, our bodies become the grass. The antelope eats the grass and so we are all connected,” explains Mufasa to little Simba.