Through this story of a father and son in this YoursWisely video, we realise that it is important to value what you think, say or do to lead a positive, happy and contented life.

How one speaks, reacts or acts has a bearing on one’s life, just like an echo from a mountain. If one gives love, respect and does good, all of it comes back and helps one live a beautiful life. This relationship advice applies to everything in life.