Life is about deciding which of our stories need an edit: Lori Gottlieb

American writer Lori Gottlieb, in this motivational video, shows how to break free from the stories you’ve been telling yourself by becoming your own editor and rewriting your narrative from a different point of view. “As I say, instead of being the authors of our own unhappiness, we get to shape these stories while we are still alive. We get to be the hero and not the victim in our stories, we get to choose what goes on the page that lives in our minds and shapes our realities. I tell them life is about deciding which stories to listen to and which ones need an edit. Because there is nothing more important to the quality of our lives than the stories we tell ourselves about them,” she said in this video.

The way we narrate our lives shapes what they become: Lori Gottlieb The way we narrate our lives shapes what they become: Lori Gottlieb

Gottlieb is a writer and psychotherapist, who writes the weekly Dear Therapist advice column for The Atlantic. She is also a psychotherapist and New York Times bestselling author of ‘Maybe You Should Talk to Someone‘, which is being adapted as a television series with Eva Longoria.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd